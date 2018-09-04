You are here

OUE Lippo Healthcare served court documents by former executive director

Tue, Sep 04, 2018 - 8:26 AM
OUE Lippo Healthcare has been served with court documents by its former executive director, Lim Beng Choo, following Ms Lim's commencement of court proceedings against the company on Aug 15, 2018, over unpaid dues.

According to OUE Lippo's filing before Tuesday's market open, Ms Lim is claiming for a sum of S$90,000, being the alleged aggregate of her three months' salary in lieu of notice, a sum of S$72,000 being the alleged encashment of her unconsumed leave, and further damages to be assessed in respect of her alleged constructive dismissal by OUE Lippo.

"The company is consulting its legal advisers and will instruct them on the appropriate action to take on behalf of the company. The company will update shareholders as appropriate in due course," the filing said, which was signed by OUE Lippo's chief executive officer and executive director Wong Weng Hong.

Separately, the company, which develops healthcare facilities in Japan and China, announced that David Lin Kao Kun has withdrawn his case against the company in China, with the Pudong Court approving Mr Lin's request on Aug 21, 2018.

"The board is advised that the proceedings have thus concluded and no further action is required by the company," OUE Lippo said.

