OUE Lippo Healthcare updates on receivership

OUE Lippo Healthcare said on Thursday night that the hearing for the Crest entities' civil appeal has been fixed for a date between Aug 5 and 23 next year before the Court of Appeal.

OUE Lippo Healthcare said on Thursday night that the hearing for the Crest entities' civil appeal has been fixed for a date between Aug 5 and 23 next year before the Court of Appeal.

As well, at a hearing on Dec 24, the Court dismissed the Crest entities’ application to strike out the company’s action against it.

As such, the company’s claim in that suit against the Crest entities and the Crest receivers to set aside the sale of the charged shares will continue to proceed.

OUE Lippo Healthcare was formerly known as International Healthway Corp (IHC). In 2016, fund manager Crest Capital Asia appointed receivers over the shares of three IHC subsidiaries, after sending them notices of default.