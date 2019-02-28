You are here
OUELH appoints CFO Yet Kum Meng as new CEO
Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 9:23 PM
OUE Lippo Healthcare (OUELH)'s chief financial officer Yet Kum Meng will become chief executive and executive director, after Dr Wong Weng Hong resigned effective Thursday to assume other responsibilities in the OUE Group.
OUELH shares closed at S$0.061 on Thursday, down S$0.004 or 6.15 per cent before the announcement was made.
