You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OUELH expands into Myanmar healthcare with US$19.5m acquisition

Thu, Jan 10, 2019 - 8:38 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

OUE Lippo Healthcare (OUELH) is venturing into Myanmar with stake acquisitions in two joint venture companies that own three hospitals, one medical centre and two clinics. This will give the company presence in the key cities of Yangon, Mandalay and Taunggyi, the subsidiary company of OUE Limited said on Thursday.

OUELH’s wholly owned units have signed a sale and purchase agreement with Waluya Graha Loka to acquire a 40 per cent stake in Yoma Siloam Hospital Pun Hlaing Limited (YSHPH), and a 35 per cent stake in Pun Hlaing International Hospital Limited (PHIH), for US$19.5 million in all.

The vendor is considered an associate of Stephen Riady, the non-independent, non-executive director of OUE Lippo Healthcare. It is also an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of property company Lippo Karawaci.

Both YSHPH and PHIH are joint venture companies with First Myanmar Investment (FMI), which is part of the enlarged Yoma Group that also comprises SGX-listed Yoma Strategic. FMI, which has businesses in real estate, health care, financial services, and tourism, is also the first company listed on the Yangon Stock Exchange.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The consideration is intended to be fully funded by the net proceeds from the placement of 562.5 million shares to Browny Healthcare completed in February 2018. Some S$41.5 million from the placement has not been used yet.

Upon completion of the acquisition, OUELH will be the joint venture partner of FMI in the management and operation of the healthcare portfolio currently operated by YSHPH.

PHIH owns and holds the leases of the land and properties on which the medical facilities are located, with back-to-back leases.

The three hospitals, with a total bed capacity of about 370 beds, are located in Yangon, Mandalay and Taunggyi. The flagship hospital in Yangon was the first hospital in Myanmar to receive the prestigious JCI accreditation in 2017, OUELH said.

The hospitals provide services such as emergency, out-patient, in-patient, laboratory, imaging, physiotherapy, medical check-up, and overseas clinical services, across practices including cardiology, orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology.

Lee Yi Shyan, chairman of OUELH said: “Entry into Myanmar is an integral part of our strategy to grow into a pan-Asia healthcare network. With the acquisition, we are well-positioned to provide affordable quality health care to meet the rising demand in one of the fastest growing emerging economies.”

OUELH will be seeking the approval of its shareholders for the transaction at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be convened. Itochu Corporation, through Browny Healthcare, has given an irrevocable undertaking to vote in favour of the transaction at the EGM. Browny Healthcare has a 25.32 per cent stake in OUELH.

In Myanmar, healthcare spending increased from US$279 million in 2012 to US$789 million in 2018, and the government plans to implement large-scale reforms such as the provision of universal healthcare coverage by 2030.

Shares of OUELH stayed flat at S$0.068 on Thursday, while those of OUE added one cent to finish at S$1.47.

Editor's Choice

SL_palm_100119_4.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Stocks

Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

BT_20190110_YOASCOTT10__3664403.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain

SL_forum_100119_15.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Re-employment model remains relevant; retirement age should stay at 62: panel

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
4 Recession likely in next 2 years
5 Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_Gojek_100119_18.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Transport

Gojek's ride-hailing app available to all consumers in Singapore

Gojek.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

bp_singtel_100119_12.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power

Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB renews regional bancassurance alliance with Prudential for 15 years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening