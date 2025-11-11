Outlook for UOB lags DBS, OCBC amid spotlight on asset quality in Q3

Analysts remain positive on DBS and OCBC given resilient results supported by strong non-interest income

Some analysts upgrade OCBC to a “buy” call from “hold” and raise their target prices. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Market outlook for UOB has turned cautious compared with DBS and OCBC, amid greater concerns over the former’s asset quality.

This came after UOB missed expectations when it posted a 72 per cent fall in its net profit to S$443 million for Q3, largely driven by pre-emptive provisions.

Analysts remained positive on DBS and OCBC, however, given resilient results supported by strong non-interest income in the quarter.