Over 100 Scoot cabin crew take up temp jobs at sensor firm

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 11:59 AM
With this new deployment, nearly 400 Scoot crew have been deployed to support other industries.
OVER 100 cabin crew from Scoot have taken on temporary employment with ams Sensors Singapore for a period of at least three months from May this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, both companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

ams Sensors Singapore designs and manufactures sensor...

