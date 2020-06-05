Over 100 Scoot cabin crew take up temporary jobs at sensor firm

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
OVER 100 cabin crew from Scoot have taken on temporary employment with ams Sensors Singapore for a period of at least three months from May this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, both companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.
ams Sensors Singapore designs and...
