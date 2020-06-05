You are here

VIRUS OUTBREAK

Over 100 Scoot cabin crew take up temporary jobs at sensor firm

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

nz_scoot_050620.jpg
Over 100 cabin crew from Scoot have taken on temporary employment with ams Sensors Singapore for a period of at least three months from May this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, both companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

OVER 100 cabin crew from Scoot have taken on temporary employment with ams Sensors Singapore for a period of at least three months from May this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, both companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

ams Sensors Singapore designs and...

