You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Over 280 online merchants sign up on CapitaLand's digital platforms

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 11:26 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Image_4_JCube_CapitaLand_Phase2.jpg
eCapitaMall and Capita3Eats have signed on more than 280 online merchants from the property giant's retail ecosystem.
PHOTO: CAPITALAND

CAPITALAND's e-commerce platform eCapitaMall and food-ordering platform Capita3Eats have signed on more than 280 online merchants from the property giant's retail ecosystem.

Both platforms are on track to onboard 500 online merchants by end-2020, CapitaLand announced on Tuesday. The sign-ups come as CapitaLand looks to ramp up the platforms to help retailers achieve bricks and clicks sales in a post-novel coronavirus era, it said. 

Digital mall eCapitaMall now features over 130 merchants, offering more than 18,000 stock keeping units across categories such as fashion, beauty, electronics, as well as home and living. For convenience, shoppers may choose to receive their purchases through home delivery or store pick-up.

Merchants include City Chain, HUGO, Hush Puppies, Love & Co, LUSH, MUJI, OWNDAYS, Amore Fitness, HOOGA and House of Mr Popcorn by Golden Village, to name a few.

Meanwhile, food-ordering platform Capita3Eats offers over 85 food and beverage (F&B) brands, with more to come in July 2020.

SEE ALSO

Kohl's CEO says store is changing faster than ever expected

These F&B brands include Afuri, Fireless Kitchen, Isaac Toast, Nanjing Impressions, Shahi Maharani, Ya Hua Bah Kut Teh, as well as cocktails from Zouk Singapore, and Red Tai.

Diners can fulfil their orders through delivery, takeaway or dine-in. The dine-in feature will be enabled in the later part of July, CapitaLand said.

In addition to generating online sales, the platforms support retailers in enhancing their in-store customer experience with pre-ordering and click-and-collect options, said Chris Chong, managing director for retail at CapitaLand Singapore.

Since the twin digital platforms' launch three weeks ago, eCapitaMall and Capita3Eats have received a positive reception from shoppers and retailers, Mr Chong said. 

Retailers have been keen to tap the more than one million CapitaStar members in Singapore and marketing reach through CapitaLand's physical network, he added.

eCapitaMall and Capita3Eats were launched on June 1 via the CapitaStar app - CapitaLand's lifestyle and loyalty app.

As at 10.57am on Tuesday, CapitaLand shares were trading flat at S$2.91.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 23, 2020 11:41 AM
Consumer

Kohl's CEO says store is changing faster than ever expected

[NEW YORK] Nearly all of Kohl's Corp locations have reopened after the coronavirus pandemic forced shutdowns in mid-...

Jun 23, 2020 11:38 AM
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches healthcare app with over 100 doctors, flat consultation fees

OCBC Bank has partnered seven medical groups to launch a healthcare app which provides access to more than 100...

Jun 23, 2020 11:35 AM
Energy & Commodities

What's gotten into the price of cheese?

[NEW YORK] The wholesale market for cheddar is typically a mild one. But the vagaries of supply and demand during...

Jun 23, 2020 11:27 AM
Consumer

WHO urges ramped-up Covid-19 dexamethasone production

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization called Monday for a rapid increase in production of the steroid dexamethasone...

Jun 23, 2020 11:23 AM
Consumer

FDA warns of potentially toxic hand sanitisers

[NEW YORK] The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to avoid nine hand sanitiser products manufactured...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.