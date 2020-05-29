Owe money, pay later, with telco bill relief

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
EVEN as the two-month "circuit breaker" draws to its close, some businesses and consumers are struggling to pay their telecoms bills on time.
But telcos have indicated that they are taking a long-term view and trying to keep loyal customers - a strategy that industry...
