You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Oxley deputy CEO buys 2.4m company shares; holds 27.69% of voting shares

Wed, Jul 11, 2018 - 12:56 PM
UPDATED Wed, Jul 11, 2018 - 1:32 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg

OXLEY Holdings executive director and deputy CEO Eric Low See Ching has purchased a total of 2,474,700 company shares on the open market, according to company announcements on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a purchase was made for 1,974,700 of the property developer's shares at S$0.35246 per share.

It was followed by another purchase of 500,000 shares at S$0.3536 on Wednesday, with the price per share for the two purchases together averaging S$0.3527.

The transactions bring the number of ordinary voting shares held by Mr Low to 1,118,319,792, or 27.69 per cent of the total number of ordinary voting shares, from 27.63 per cent before the purchases.

The purchases were made after recent property cooling measures sent the developer's share prices into a steep drop, with a 15.9 per cent fall in price last Friday marking its largest one-day decline. Oxley shares were trading at S$0.355 at 1.05pm after the midday break on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

nz-temasek-110720.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek may slow investments as near-term risks emerge

nz-chan-100718.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Inflation data for different Singapore demographic groups could be in the works

Jul 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Exit offer: when fair is foul and foul is fair

Most Read

1 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
2 Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's
3 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
4 StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO
5 Lim Kit Siang asks if ex-Malaysian PM Najib allowed Jho Low to 'hide in plain sight' in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-temasek-110720.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek may slow investments as near-term risks emerge

nz-chan-100718.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Inflation data for different Singapore demographic groups could be in the works

Jul 11, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo and HDB rents fall in June from May as volumes drop: SRX Property

2014-07-08T081013Z_827056232_GM1EA7818U601_RTRMADP_3_TEMASEK-HOLDINGS-REVIEW.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek pumps more into early-stage firms in agribusiness, healthcare and digital media

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening