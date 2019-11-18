You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Oxley Holdings pares stake in UE to below 10% after share sale

Mon, Nov 18, 2019 - 10:36 PM
choycmn@sph.com.sgNatalieChoyBT

OXLEY Holdings has pared its stake in United Engineers (UE) to below 10 per cent after selling some 62 million shares, representing a 9.73 per cent interest, in the open market.

The bulk of the shares were scooped up by Yanlord Investments, whose general offer for UE has turned unconditional after it crossed the 50 per cent threshold last Friday.

In a bourse filing on Monday, UE announced that Oxley has reduced its stake in the company to 9.19 per cent.

Yanlord on Saturday said that its unit, Yanlord Commercial Property Investments, had acquired an additional 9.4 per cent stake in UE a day earlier, by purchasing 59.9 million shares of UE from the open market at the S$2.70 offer price. This brought the total stake in UE held or agreed to be acquired by the offeror, Yanlord Investment (Singapore), and concert parties to 51.47 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

UE is now an indirect subsidiary of Yanlord.

SEE ALSO

Stocks to watch: DBS, Yanlord, UE, Manulife US Reit, Frasers Prop, SIIC, Tiong Seng

UE shares closed down one cent to S$2.69 on Monday, while Oxley shares closed up 1.5 cents to S$0.36.

Companies & Markets

Alpha Energy calls for trading halt, fails to clear US$3.1m debt on time

Mapletree Commercial Trust issues S$250m of 3.05% fixed-rate notes

No compelling reasons to allow China Haida to transfer to Catalist: SGX-ST

Soilbuild Construction bags S$162.5m contract to build Tai Seng factory

Olam JV bags sustainable cert for palm oil plantation in Africa

Broker's take: Citi Research upgrades Frasers Centrepoint Trust to 'buy'

BREAKING

Nov 18, 2019 10:26 PM
Transport

German airline Hahn Air issues first blockchain-based tickets

[NEW YORK] German airline Hahn Air, which offers scheduled and charter flights within Europe, announced on Monday it...

Nov 18, 2019 09:57 PM
Transport

Volkswagen lowers sales, profit targets for 2020

[FRANKFURT] German auto giant Volkswagen on Monday predicted its sales revenues and pre-tax profit would be lower...

Nov 18, 2019 09:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Alpha Energy calls for trading halt, fails to clear US$3.1m debt on time

CATALIST-LISTED Alpha Energy called for an immediate trading halt on Monday night over its failure to repay US$3.1...

Nov 18, 2019 09:23 PM
Government & Economy

Police round up students in India's capital as fee protests grow

[NEW DELHI] Indian police said they briefly detained around 50 students in New Delhi on Monday as protests against...

Nov 18, 2019 08:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust issues S$250m of 3.05% fixed-rate notes

MAPLETREE Commercial Trust (MCT) has issued S$250 million in principal amount of notes at a fixed rate of 3.05 per...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly