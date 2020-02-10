You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Oxley Holdings posts 90% slide in Q2 net profit of S$3.56m

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 6:52 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED developer Oxley Holdings saw its second-quarter earnings decimated by a sharp decrease in other gains, on the absence of a fair-value gain as an investment property in Dublin was revalued, according to unaudited results released on Monday.

The group's Q2 net profit plummeted by 89.9 per cent year-on-year to S$3.56 million for the three months to Dec 31, 2019.

That was even as turnover fell by 12.5 per cent to S$311.2 million on lower contributions from a project in Britain, despite the higher revenue from projects in Singapore and Dublin, as well as contributions from a new Australian subsidiary.

Besides the 59.8 per cent decrease in other gains from S$51.5 million to S$20.7 million, the bottom line also took a hit from administrative expenses tripling to S$22.6 million.

The spike in administrative costs was attributed to both higher consultancy fees for the overseas projects, as well as the inclusion of expenses from the Australian unit.

SEE ALSO

Hit to Chinese property market from virus temporary, analysts say

Oxley consolidated its stake in Perth-based property firm Pindan Group for zero consideration in October 2019, as part of a settlement for a claim over missed performance targets.

Earnings per share dipped to 0.09 Singapore cent for the quarter, down from 0.87 cent before, while net asset value stood at 34.05 Singapore cents a share, compared with 33.94 cents as at June 30, 2019.

Meanwhile, net profit for the half-year fell by more than half from S$34.2 million to S$15.7 million, even as revenue rose by 13 per cent to S$594 million.

Oxley noted in its outlook statement that real estate sales in 2020 are "expected to be weighed down by oncoming supply and build-up of unsold inventory", even as it's not clear what impact the novel coronavirus outbreak will have on the market.

The outbreak is expected to cause greater fluctuation in foreign currencies, but could put downward pressure on interest rates and lower the group's cost of borrowings, it added.

The group had secured S$8 billion in sales for its development portfolio as at end-January 2020, with S$3.02 billion of that coming from projects in Singapore, the board disclosed.

It also had S$3.3 billion in unbilled contracts, with some S$2.3 billion attributable to projects here.

The board has declared an interim dividend of 0.32 Singapore cent a share, unchanged from the same period the year before, with the books closure and payout date yet to be announced.

Oxley shares shed half a Singapore cent or 1.45 per cent to S$0.34 on Monday before the results were announced.

Companies & Markets

InnoTek, Aoxin Q&M shutter some China operations amid virus outbreak

Hot stocks: Healthcare-related plays back in vogue, supermarket operators see strong interest

UOB shuts select bank locations in China amid virus outbreak; Singapore financial centre on alert

ST Engineering wins new orders for aircraft conversion

OCBC hires another HSBC banker to drive Greater China business

BHG Retail Reit closes stores at two China malls to contain virus spread

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 10, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Feb 10, 2020 06:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares continue drop as virus spread weighs on sentiment

ASIAN equity markets continued their slide to start the week, with investors keeping a close eye on developments of...

Feb 10, 2020 06:04 PM
Companies & Markets

InnoTek, Aoxin Q&M shutter some China operations amid virus outbreak

MAINBOARD-LISTED precision metal part maker InnoTek has had to close some of its subsidiary Mansfield Group's six...

Feb 10, 2020 05:41 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 11.69...

Feb 10, 2020 04:52 PM
Banking & Finance

Discontent grows among HSBC workers as business review looms

[LONDON] A survey of HSBC Holdings Plc's 237,000 staff has highlighted falling morale as employees brace themselves...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly