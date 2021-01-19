You are here

Oxley Holdings teams up with Pavilion to develop Oxley Towers in Kuala Lumpur

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 6:45 PM
PROPERTY developer Oxley Holdings' Malaysian arm is partnering Malaysia-based Pavilion Project Management to develop Oxley Towers - a hotel, residential, retail and office complex - in Kuala Lumpur.

The Malaysian arm, Oxley Rising, has entered into a strategic partnership with Pavilion Project Management, a member of property developer Pavilion Group.

Pavilion Group specialises in large-scale retail mixed-use developments in prime city centre locations in Malaysia and China. Through the partnership, Pavilion Project Management will oversee the project management, construction, sales and marketing and administration of Oxley Towers.

Oxley Towers is a freehold property covering a land area of approximately 12,554 square metres, with a gross development value of around S$1.1 billion.

The development comprises two hotel towers with residences, an office tower and a retail podium linking the three towers. It is situated near the Maxis Tower and the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Ching Chiat Kwong, chief executive officer of Oxley Holdings, said: "We are thoroughly excited to work with a top name in Malaysia and we believe that the project is in good hands.

"Being able to form strategic partnerships with strong international partners is both a testament and a driving force to the strength of Oxley's brand and product. We have no doubt that Pavilion's expertise and networks will take the Oxley Towers project to the next level of excellence and we look forward to continue expanding both Oxley's and Pavilion's reach together in the Malaysia market."

Oxley has a portfolio of 48 projects and has completed 33. Its overseas flagship projects include:

* Royal Wharf, a waterfront township development in London;

* The Peak and The Bridge, two mixed-use developments in Phnom Penh, Cambodia; and

* Dublin Landings, one of the largest mixed-use developments in the business district of Dublin, Ireland.

Shares of Oxley ended Tuesday at 22.5 Singapore cents, down 0.5 cent or 2.2 per cent.

