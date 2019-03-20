You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Oxley terminates S$950m sale of Mercure and Novotel Hotels due to unpaid deposit

Wed, Mar 20, 2019 - 8:30 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

PROPERTY developer Oxley Holdings has terminated a letter of intent (LOI) to sell its Mercure and Novotel Hotels to Gracious Land Pte Ltd for S$950 million with immediate effect, as a subsequent deposit of S$38 million was not made by the buyer.

In a regulatory filing late on Tuesday night, Oxley said that among other things, the subsequent deposit, being 4 per cent of the total consideration, was not made by Gracious Land.

According to the terms of the LOI first announced in January, Gracious Land was supposed to pay the S$38 million on Feb 28, and a further sum of S$47.5 million on the signing date of the definitive sale and purchase agreement or April 15, whichever is earlier.

Therefore, Oxley has notified Gracious Land that the LOI is terminated with immediate effect on the account of a "material and/or repudiatory breach of the LOI", Oxley said. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Gracious Land has provided a notice for a refund of its initial deposit of S$9.5 million. However, Oxley noted that this initial deposit is non-refundable, save for the occurrence of certain specific events highlighted in the LOI, and that it reserves the right to take all necessary steps to protect its interest. 

The group added that it will continue to explore opportunities with regard to the hotels, and will inform shareholders of any updates in due course.

Shares in Oxley closed at 33 Singapore cents apiece on Tuesday, down 4.4 per cent, or 1.5 Singapore cents. 

Editor's Choice

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_NRSTAR20_3728765.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit extends KL mall leases, lifting overhang

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
4 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
5 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

Mar 20, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Best World, Anchun

BT_20190320_AGOIL_3728898.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Crude oil prices hit year's peak on output cuts, geopolitics

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening