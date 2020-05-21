Oxley unit finds buyer for Chevron House retail, banking units at S$315m

Get our introductory offer at only
A POTENTIAL buyer has entered into an expression of interest (EOI) with Oxley Beryl, which owns the former Chevron House, to acquire the retail and banking units in the Raffles Place development for S$315 million, Oxley Holdings said in a bourse filing on Tuesday evening....
