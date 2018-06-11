You are here

Oxley units in Cyprus merge

Mon, Jun 11, 2018 - 12:22 PM

MAINBOARD-LISTED Oxley Holdings' subsidiaries in Cyprus have merged, the company said in an announcement on Monday. 

Oxley Planetvision Properties, the group’s 50 per cent owned joint venture company, has absorbed Jemina Properties and Flitous Properties, with Oxley Planetvision as the surviving entity. 

Jemina and Flitous were wholly owned subsidiaries of Oxley Planetvision before the merger.

All the undertakings, properties, assets and rights of Jemina and Flitous have been transferred to Oxley Planetvision, the company said in an exchaneg filing. Jemina and Flitous were dissolved without going into liquidation. 

