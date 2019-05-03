You are here

Oxley's Chevron House sale a better deal for buyer than seller: DBS analysts

But Oxley says building still undergoing works and was sold with no tenancy agreements
Fri, May 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM
ANALYSTS at DBS Group Research are of the view that the "buyer is the bigger beneficiary" in Oxley Holdings' deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.025 billion, although Oxley and some industry sources disagree.

The sale comes just 16 months after the debt-laden property

