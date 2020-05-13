P2P lending platform Validus raises US$20m in Series B+ round

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE-BASED peer-to-peer lender Validus Capital has raised US$20 million in its ongoing Series B+ funding round, led by K3 Ventures-managed Kuok Group's Orion Fund, and the Vertex Growth Fund.
Existing investors FMO (Netherlands' public-private development bank),...
