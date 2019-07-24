You are here

P5 Capital substantial shareholders to sell stakes for S$10m; shares jump 90.9%

Wed, Jul 24, 2019 - 9:48 AM
UPDATED Wed, Jul 24, 2019 - 10:44 AM
THREE substantial shareholders of Catalist-listed P5 Capital, that in total hold 28.52 per cent of the company's shares, will sell their stakes to Lim Shao-Lin for S$10 million. That works out to an average of S$0.063 per share.

After its trading halt was lifted on Tuesday night, P5 Capital shares have surged 90.9 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.021 as at 10.24am on Wednesday.

The counter closed unchanged at $0.011 on Monday, before the company called for a trading halt on Tuesday morning.

The selling shareholders are P5 Capital executive directors Lim Kwang Joo and Roland Lim Fong Yee, and Song Poo Hok, whose son, Song Wei Ming, is a P5 Capital executive director.

Mr Lim Kwang Joo, Mr Roland Lim and Mr Song Wei Ming will step down as executive directors once the deal has concluded. Mr Roland Lim will remain as part of management team at subsidiaries P5 Pte Ltd, P5 Luminaire Pte Ltd and P5 Studio Pte Ltd.

Mr Lim Kwang Joo will be retiring in accordance with the company’s constitution, said P5 Capital.

He holds 78.8 million shares or 14.14 per cent of the company, Mr Roland Lim holds 35 million shares or 6.28 per cent, while Mr Song Poo Hok has 48 million shares or 8.61 per cent.

While Mr Lim Kwang Joo and Mr Roland Lim will sell their entire stakes, Mr Song Poo Hok will sell a 8.1 per cent stake in P5 Capital and retain a 0.51 per cent shareholding.

The share transfer will take place in two tranches. The first will take place on July 29, 2019, with 63 million shares or 11.3 per cent of P5 Capital transferred for S$4 million.

The second transaction will be on Jan 22, 2020, with 96 million shares or 17.22 per cent of the company transferred for S$6 million.

The three executive directors will relinquish their positions after the first tranche is completed. Both transactions must be completed before Feb 22, 2020.

P5 Capital manufactures and sells electrical switchboards and generator control panels, for its low-voltage switchgear segment. It also provides automation and lighting products.

 

