You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance gets a month's extension on court protection for its assets

Wed, Dec 05, 2018 - 8:41 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

STRUGGLING offshore and marine group Pacific Radiance has been given an extension of moratoria on certain legal proceedings against the company, which were due to expire on Dec 11.

The board added in a bourse filing on Wednesday that it intends to apply to the High Court for another extension at its next hearing, which will be held on the new expiry date of Jan 14, 2019.

The moratoria, which Pacific Radiance asked for and was granted in late July, offer interim protection from various legal processes against its property.

But the board noted on Wednesday that two vessels have since been deemed not integral to Pacific Radiance's planned restructuring - a change reflected in the court's order. It has reached an agreement with creditor Standard Chartered to sell the vessels, it added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The group had said in July that moratoria would give it enough time to work on its restructuring plan.

Noteholders have since agreed, in a September vote, to redeem their notes in a cash-and-equity option - that is, S$37,500 in cash and 2.104 million Pacific Radiance shares for every S$250,000 of notes held, as well as warrants pegged at an exercise price of 2.8 Singapore cents.

Pacific Radiance was one in a string of smaller offshore and marine players that crumpled in the face of debt during the oil and gas downturn. Trading has been suspended since Feb 28.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

golden.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

JK_acromec1.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Acromec joint venture to power new energy plant with chicken waste

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
5 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181205_OSIM_3634966.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

KKR to take 'significant stake' in V3 with up to S$500m investment

golden.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore-listed coal plays getting harder to fire up

BT_20181205_COAST_3634864.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore is Asia's second most costly city for rich Asians: Julius Baer report

LZW_7426_edited.jpg
Dec 5, 2018
Government & Economy

S-E Asia GDP growth to slow in 2019 amid trade war: ICAEW

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening