You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance granted moratorium on creditors' actions

Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 6:55 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

PACIFIC Radiance has been granted a moratorium on legal actions taken by its creditors, the offshore marine services company announced after the market closed on Wednesday.

Its application, made on Jul 24, was to protect Pacific Radiance against any attempts by its creditors to enforce their claims while the company is in discussions with stakeholders on restructuring.

In granting the moratorium on Wednesday, the court further ordered that the moratorium does not preclude DBS Trustee Limited from enforcing its rights regarding S$100 million 4.30 per cent notes due 2018, for which it is trustee.

The court also ordered Pacific Radiance to submit a report on the valuation of its significant assets, in support of its intended application for a scheme of arrangement, as well as to submit information on any acquisition, disposal or grant of security no later than 14 days afterwards.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

When Pacific Radiance sends documents on its proposed restructuring scheme to creditors, it must also provide forecasts of profitability and cash flow from operations on a consolidated basis.

Trading of Pacific Radiance shares has been voluntarily suspended since Feb 28.

Companies & Markets

Hi-P Intl posts 18.6% drop in Q2 net profit

Ezion announces changes in senior management

Deloitte to offer legal services through new foreign law practice

Hour Glass Q1 net profit more than doubles to S$14.3m

China Aviation Oil Q2 profit up 14.4%

Ascott opens 2 Citadines serviced residences in Vietnam, including its biggest property globally

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

bp_sgbiz_310718_29.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, majority of S'pore-listed firms now have a woman director

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6ul18oroxqa1cfaa43qn.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
SME

Singapore SMEs top exporters in Asia-Pacific: FedEx survey

file6ul18oroxqa1cfaa43qn.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

google.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Technology

Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m

Aug 1, 2018
Real Estate

Residential, commercial project at Mohamed Sultan Road put up for sale for S$30m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening