Pacific Radiance granted moratorium on creditors' actions

PACIFIC Radiance has been granted a moratorium on legal actions taken by its creditors, the offshore marine services company announced after the market closed on Wednesday.

Its application, made on Jul 24, was to protect Pacific Radiance against any attempts by its creditors to enforce their claims while the company is in discussions with stakeholders on restructuring.

In granting the moratorium on Wednesday, the court further ordered that the moratorium does not preclude DBS Trustee Limited from enforcing its rights regarding S$100 million 4.30 per cent notes due 2018, for which it is trustee.

The court also ordered Pacific Radiance to submit a report on the valuation of its significant assets, in support of its intended application for a scheme of arrangement, as well as to submit information on any acquisition, disposal or grant of security no later than 14 days afterwards.

When Pacific Radiance sends documents on its proposed restructuring scheme to creditors, it must also provide forecasts of profitability and cash flow from operations on a consolidated basis.

Trading of Pacific Radiance shares has been voluntarily suspended since Feb 28.