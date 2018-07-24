You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance seeks court protection from creditors during restructuring

Tue, Jul 24, 2018 - 8:44 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg

PACIFIC Radiance Ltd has applied for court protection against any attempts by creditors to enforce their claims while the company is in discussions with stakeholders on restructuring, the offshore marine services firm announced on Tuesday morning.

The application submitted on July 23 seeks a moratorium preventing any receiver or manager from being appointed over any of the company's properties or undertakings without permission from the Singapore High Court.

It also seeks orders stating that no legal proceedings may be commenced or continued against the company, and no legal process shall be commenced, continued or levied against any property of the company, including steps to enforce security, repossess goods or enforce rights of re-entry or forfeiture under any lease for any premises occupied by the company.

This moratorium will be in effect from the date that the application is granted until Dec 11, 2018 or until further order, Pacific Radiance said in its statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In accordance with section 211B(8) of the Companies Act, an automatic moratorium takes effect with the filing of this application, and no order may be made for the winding up of the company during the period starting with the application filing and ending either 30 days after the application is made or the date when the court decides on the application, whichever is earlier.

If granted, the automatic moratorium as well as the moratorium requested in the application will give the group an opportunity and adequate time to continue finalising the restructuring and investment, Pacific Radiance said.

Trading of the company's shares have been voluntarily suspended on the Singapore Exchange since Feb 28, 2018.

Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit Q2 DPU flat at 1.84 S cents; revenue up 6%

Raffles Medical's health insurance arm in tie-up with NTUC Income

Yoma Strategic posts S$15.9m Q1 loss due to currency translation losses

Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

Singapore banks step up pace of cutting, reskilling tellers

Editor's Choice

BT_20180724_JLAUDIT24_3509096.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

BT_20180724_MRKOHDZGU_3509236.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

BP_OCBC_240718_2.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks step up pace of cutting, reskilling tellers

Most Read

1 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
2 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
3 OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
4 Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF
5 Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180724_JLAUDIT24_3509096.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

BT_20180724_MRKOHDZGU_3509236.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

BP_OCBC_240718_2.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks step up pace of cutting, reskilling tellers

BP_SG_240718_3.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Technology

Tech-friendly Singapore 'a good city for urban trials'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening