You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance updates investment, debt-restructuring efforts

Thu, Dec 20, 2018 - 6:28 PM
michquah@sph.com.sg@MichelleQuahBT

DEBT-RIDDEN offshore and marine group Pacific Radiance said on Thursday that despite firm commitments from certain investors on their portion of a US$85 million equity injection scheme announced in September, others have reduced either in part or in full their previously indicated investments.

It added that it continues to, through its advisers, reach out to other potential investors to fulfil these investment requirements.

Pacific Radiance had, in June, entered into a non-binding term sheet with unnamed “potential anchor investors” for an equity injection of up to US$85 million, and these investors would be issued with new shares in the company through a private placement.

It said then that it also intends to raise a further US$35 million through another private placement and/or rights issue, which would bring the total investment amount to some US$120 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Pacific Radiance also said on Thursday that it is continuing to explore alternatives for its debt-restructuring efforts and has, this week, executed a binding term sheet with unnamed parties “who control a vessel owning and logistics services provider” that it calls “promoters”.

The term sheet proposes that Pacific Radiance will acquire an unnamed target company, into which the promoters will inject a business and assets - valued at some US$180 million - that they currently own. Pacific Radiance will pay for this investment through the issue and allotment of shares.

Editor's Choice

ST_20181008_SAMALL2_4327901.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

BT_20181220_LESINER_3648239.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB saga barred for life from deal-making in Singapore

Dec 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

India court ruling on Fortis deal may be a blessing in disguise for IHH

Most Read

1 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
2 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
3 Newer strata malls fail to deliver
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 Bond investors give home bias and Robert Kuok the thumbs up
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-cbd-201218.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Public Sector Outcomes Review finds productivity up with more successful jobseekers

file732v0lkg7lk1ccr2nov8.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks tumble on deepening fears of a fed mistake

Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Singapore competition panel gives nod to acquisition of Kopitiam by NTUC Enterprise

BP_Print2_071218_2_0.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble says US$800m in new money debt available for New Noble as restructuring takes effect

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening