You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Pacific Star Development to take full control of Puteri Cove project for S$26m

Wed, Dec 26, 2018 - 8:54 AM
UPDATED Wed, Dec 26, 2018 - 11:11 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

PACIFIC Star Development (PSD) is buying out its joint venture partner in the Puteri Cove Residences project to facilitate the obtaining of a S$70 million loan facility, the property developer announced late Monday.

PSD will face an outlay of S$26 million to buy out Max Treasure Co, the partner in Twin Prosperity Group, which is in turn the holding company of the Puteri Cove project in Malaysia. The two-part transaction will involve Twin Prosperity buying back and cancelling Max Treasure's 49 per cent Twin Prosperity stake for S$11 million, and Twin Prosperity repaying a S$15 million loan from Max Treasure.

After the transaction, PSD will be the sole shareholder of Twin Prosperity. PSD said that being the sole owner of Puteri Cove is a requirement under a new S$70 million two-year secured loan facility that will fund PSD's working capital and a property development project in Bangkok called "The Posh Twelve". The lenders of the loan facility are funds managed by OCP Asia (Singapore).

The loan facility bears an annual cash coupon of 7.5 per cent payable quarterly and a payment-in-kind interest of 5 per cent that is capitalised to the outstanding amount. The lenders will also receive S$3.5 million and 12.5 per cent of distributions from Puteri Cove to PSD under a profit sharing agreement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The loan is secured by assets held by PSD, including share charges and debentures related to the Puteri Cove project.

PSD said that the loan will be used to pay for transaction costs of the loan and the share repurchase deal, repay debt, fund The Posh Twelve and for working capital.

If the drawdown of the loan and the share repurchase transaction had been completed on June 30, 2018, PSD's net tangible asset per share as at June 30 would have been 7.77 Singapore cents instead of the reported 4.55 Singapore cents. The group's net debt would have been 3.70 times total equity as at end-June, instead of the reported gearing ratio of 5.73 times.

Companies & Markets

Golden Energy and Resources secures A$150m loan facilities to aid Stanmore Coal bid

Keppel bags S$300m of marine contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

Aspen to seek mandate for share buybacks

Mnuchin's bid to calm US markets could make things worse

HK exchange rejects CNMC Goldmine's dual listing application

Cromwell Reit forking out 21.6m euros for 3 Paris properties

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2018
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

BT-santa-letter-web.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Life & Culture

A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

china-city-aad7a8ca-03cb-11e9-b5df-5d3874f1ac36.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Government & Economy

China growth to slow, economy to remain strained

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate
3 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
4 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
5 A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Dec 25, 2018
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

Dec 26, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel T&T, Pacific Star, Aspen

Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel bags S$300m of marine contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

TRUMP_TWITTER.JPG
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump downbeat on Federal Reserve as markets nosedive

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening