You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Pan Hong acquires land for residential project in Huzhou City for 275m yuan

Wed, Jun 19, 2019 - 5:06 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Pan Hong Holdings Group has made a successful 275 million yuan (S$54.4 million) bid for the land use rights of a plot located in Huzhou City in China's Zhejiang province.

The land, sold by the Huzhou Bureau of Natural Resources and Planning (HBNRP), is for residential use. It has a total site area of 36,122 square metres (sq m) and maximum gross floor area of 65,020 sq m, the property firm said on Wednesday.

Pan Hong said that the land will be used for the development of a residential project which will increase the group's investment proportion in residential properties. 

The transaction will be funded by the group's internal resources and/or bank borrowings as its board deems fit. A deposit of 44.4 million yuan has been paid by Pan Hong, with half of the 275 million yuan due within 30 days of June 4, which is the date of the bid confirmation. The remaining half of the sum is to be paid six months from the same date of the bid confirmation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As part of the land acquisition, Pan Hong is required to pay 400,000 yuan in compensation to the local government due to the existence of several buildings and premises on the land, and will be responsible for demolition. It must also retain at least 35 per cent of the total gross floor area of the land under its own title for a minimum of eight years.

In addition, Pan Hong must also build a wine culture exhibition centre with a gross floor area of at least 2,000 sq m on the land, as part of corporate social responsibility. 

The 275 million yuan price took into account the minimum bid price, current market conditions, land location and land price in the surrounding areas.

The group said the transaction is not expected to have any material impact on its earnings per share or net tangible assets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

It also disclosed that none of its directors or controlling shareholders has any direct or indirect interest in the transaction other than their shareholding in the group.

Companies & Markets

AnAn International seeks further time extension to hold FY2018 AGM, release Q1 FY2019 results

Hot stock: DBS up 3.02% after OCBC Investment Research upgrades it to 'buy' on price correction, strong fundamentals

Evonik to make more animal feed ingredients here

SMEs' next big investment push: transformative technology

SGX's move to suspend stocks a case of 'damned if you do, damned if you don't'

Top Glove Q3 profit falls 36.5% on higher latex cost, stiff competition

Editor's Choice

BT_20190619_PRESG17I4E8_3812564.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Garage

Investor pressure drives regional venture funds to sustainability deals

nwy_lawyers_190619_14_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Demoting your staff? Think again

nwy_SGX_190619_15_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX's move to suspend stocks a case of 'damned if you do, damned if you don't'

Most Read

1 Faster, better, cheaper: leveraging fintech for remittance services
2 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
3 Singapore residents can now use Nets cards for payments at Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru
4 Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Angel investing: How risky is it for an investor?
5 Fidelity considering demerger of venture arm Eight Roads
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file6zgt88z2hz4n9kxbqi.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Real Estate

6 out of 11 'super penthouses' now for sale in the world are in Singapore: List Sotheby's

nwy_DBS_190619_71_2x.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: DBS up 3.02% after OCBC Investment Research upgrades it to 'buy' on price correction, strong fundamentals

shentonwayzb.jpg
Jun 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Two in five Singapore employees will look to change jobs in 2019: Randstad

Jun 19, 2019
Garage

Blockchain platform Zilliqa teams up with payments startup Xfers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening