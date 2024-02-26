Pan-United pivots to becoming a solutions provider by selling IP in sustainable concrete

READY-MIX concrete producer Pan-United Corporation is pivoting to be a solutions provider as it embarks on its plans to transform its business model.
As part of this shift towards an asset-light strategy, the company is looking to sell its intellectual property (IP) in sustainable concrete, said chief executive officer May Ng in an interview with The Business Times.
Besides selling its IP, it is looking to offer other capabilities developed in-house as services to other ready-mix concrete (RMC) companies globally.
This includes technological solutions through its subsidiary AiR digital, product licensing as well as technical management.
“Our vision is to share our IP, know-how, learning with other...