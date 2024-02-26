May Ng, chief executive officer of Pan-United Corporation, notes: “When these RMC companies use our solutions for sustainability, we can expand the positive impact of our decarbonisation efforts beyond our geographical footprint. This network of like-minded RMC companies can generate or stimulate more ideas to accelerate decarbonisation.”

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Subscribe to The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month *

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month * SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thank you for registering!

Already have an account? Log in

"Pan-United pivots to becoming a solutions provider by selling IP in sustainable concrete"

READY-MIX concrete producer Pan-United Corporation is pivoting to be a solutions provider as it embarks on its plans to transform its business model.

As part of this shift towards an asset-light strategy, the company is looking to sell its intellectual property (IP) in sustainable concrete, said chief executive officer May Ng in an interview with The Business Times.

Besides selling its IP, it is looking to offer other capabilities developed in-house as services to other ready-mix concrete (RMC) companies globally.

This includes technological solutions through its subsidiary AiR digital, product licensing as well as technical management.

“Our vision is to share our IP, know-how, learning with other...