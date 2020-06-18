Pan-United taps tech to supply concrete mix with fewer workers

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
MAINBOARD-LISTED concrete supplier Pan-United Corp is doubling down on technology to boost safety during the coronavirus pandemic, it told shareholders on Wednesday.
The group said in a statement that "concrete innovations and digitalisation can play a leading role in...
