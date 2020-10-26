You are here

Pandemic hastening conglomerate break-up: Bain & Co

This is starting in Singapore, as conglomerates consolidate positions to become more focused
Mon, Oct 26, 2020
"The Covid-19 crisis is going to be another strong catalyst for either the disappearance or the strong transformation of conglomerates in the years to come," says Mr Felenbok.

"Sometimes conglomerates may even underinvest in their best positions just by spending too much time, capital and management attention on their weak positions," says Mr Vestring.

COVID-19 is hastening the break-up of conglomerates in South-east Asia, as these hefty multi-industry corporations look to "slim down" their organisational structures to overcome conglomerate discounts and underperformance relative to pure-play companies.

