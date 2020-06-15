Pandemic prompts 'de-risk' of Astrea IV structure to safeguard future bond redemption

Get our introductory offer at only
MORE money has been set aside for the future redemption of Temasek-owned Azalea Group’s Astrea IV Class A bonds, in a bid to “de-risk” the structure during the coronavirus pandemic.
Some US$53 million was added to the reserves accounts, on top of a scheduled US$40 million and another US$1...
