You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Pandemic prompts 'de-risk' of Astrea IV structure to safeguard future bond redemption

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 6:31 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MORE money has been set aside for the future redemption of Temasek-owned Azalea Group’s Astrea IV Class A bonds, in a bid to “de-risk” the structure during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some US$53 million was added to the reserves accounts, on top of a scheduled US$40 million and another US$1...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Koufu to 'buy' on expected rise in food court footfall

OCBC to hire more than 3,000 people this year

AMTD to take majority stake in private capital platform CapBridge

Addvalue Tech to defer S$6m placement, subject to shareholders' approval

Synagie to provide e-commerce services to WPP's GroupM clients in S-E Asia

CMT to give additional rental relief to SME tenants; CapitaLand accelerates China digitalisation push

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 15, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jun 15, 2020 06:19 PM
Government & Economy

Beijing reinstates curbs as coronavirus resurfaces

[BEIJING] Several districts of the Chinese capital put up security checkpoints, closed schools and ordered people to...

Jun 15, 2020 06:14 PM
Consumer

Relief for Paris restaurants as virus lockdown ends

[PARIS] Restaurant and cafe owners in Paris cheered their chance to get back to business Monday after the government...

Jun 15, 2020 06:00 PM
Stocks

STI closes 2.64% lower at 2,613.88 on Monday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) fell 70.75 points or 2.64 per cent to 2,613.88 on Monday in a third straight day of...

Jun 15, 2020 05:24 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 47.19...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.