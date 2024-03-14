Paramount sells India TV stake to Reliance for US$517 million

Published Thu, Mar 14, 2024 · 9:11 am
Paramount Nickelodeon and other networks, has been looking to reduce its debt by selling noncore assets such as its Simon & Schuster book publishing arm.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Reliance

PARAMOUNT Global agreed to sell its 13 per cent stake in its Indian TV business to its partner, Reliance Industries, for US$517 million.

The deal comes after Reliance and Walt Disney agreed to merge their TV properties in the country last month, in a deal that valued the combined business at US$8.5 billion.

Reliance and Paramount were partners in Viacom 18 Media Private, which owns a number of TV channels in the region. Paramount will continue to license its programming to Viacom 18, according to a filing on Wednesday (Feb 13) by the US company.

Paramount, the parent of CBS, Nickelodeon and other networks, has been looking to reduce its debt by selling noncore assets such as its Simon & Schuster book publishing arm. Bloomberg News reported earlier on the company’s talks to sell its Indian TV stake. BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Buyouts help Temasek-backed hospital firm vie for top India spot

Insurer AIA new business value up 33% for FY2023 on strong premium sales

Thai contractor faces 108 billion baht debt crunch as some overseas projects fail

No Signboard looks to resume trading before record date for share consolidation

Singapore stocks rise on Thursday; STI up 0.3%

Australian mega funds seen controlling A$13.6 trillion of pensions

Breaking News

Most Popular