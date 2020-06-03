You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Parkson Retail Asia draws SGX query for unusual trading activity

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 9:51 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

MAINBOARD-listed South-east Asian department store retailer Parkson Retail Asia has drawn a query from the Singapore Exchange (SGX)  over the unusual volume movements in the trading of its shares on Wednesday.

Shares in the usually illiquid stock surged 114.29 per cent or 0.8 Singapore cent to S$0.015 on volume of 30.3 million on Wednesday, sparking the query.

In reply, the group said that it is not aware of any information not previously announced that might explain the unusual volume movements in trading activity.

The group is in a negative working capital position and negative equity position, with a loss - net of tax for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 - of approximately S$27.7 million.

In a separate query, the SGX asked Parkson Retail Asia to describe its ability to meet its short-term debt obligations as and when they fall due.

SEE ALSO

Developer sues Parkson Retail Asia unit for alleged failure to pay rent

The group replied that it has had rent-reduction negotiations with landlords and payment-restructuring negotiations with its suppliers in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Most of the group's debts are amounts owing to suppliers, and the group has "quite a cordial relationship with its suppliers generally", it said. It can thus negotiate with suppliers amicably if it encounters payment issues, it said.  

The SGX also queried the group on its ability to operate as a going concern.

The group replied: "The group has secured continued financial support from the ultimate holding company, Parkson Holdings Berhad, to continue operate as a going concern. The group is also trying its level best to generate sufficient cash flow from its operations to meet its obligations as and when they fall due."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Government and banks to offer more relief to cash-strapped landlords

Hatten Land bondholders agree to defer repayment for a second time

Sanli bags sub-contract for Tuas Water Reclamation Plant

KrisEnergy suspends work at Wassana oil field till further notice

Samurai 2K Aerosol issues profit warning

Kimly completes acquisitions of six food outlets for S$35.5m

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 3, 2020 09:43 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher on recovery optimism

[WASHINGTON] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors remained optimistic about an economic rebound from a...

Jun 3, 2020 09:39 PM
Government & Economy

UK's Johnson condemns George Floyd killing, calls for 'lawful' protests

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday condemned the killing of George Floyd by police in the...

Jun 3, 2020 09:33 PM
Government & Economy

US crowds defy curfew to protest Floyd's death, but violence subsides

[WASHINGTON] US protesters ignored curfews overnight as they vented their anger over the death of an unarmed black...

Jun 3, 2020 09:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Government and banks to offer more relief to cash-strapped landlords

THE government may be mandating that commercial landlords help their tenants, but it will also help landlords who...

Jun 3, 2020 09:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore PMI improves in May, but still in contractionary mode

IN May, Singapore’s factory sentiment improved both overall and in the electronics sector for the first time this...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.