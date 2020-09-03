You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Parkway Life Reit joins FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global Developed Index

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 8:58 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

PARKWAY Life (PLife) Reit will be included in the FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global Developed Index after the close of business on Sept 18, it said on Thursday.

The index is a leading benchmark index for listed real estate investment companies and Reits worldwide; it was developed by FTSE Russell in collaboration with the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA), the European association for listed real estate, as well as the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT), a US-based association for Reits and publicly-traded real estate companies.

Yong Yean Chau, chief executive of the Reit manager, said: "It is a significant milestone for us to be included in the index. This bears testament towards our commitment in achieving long-term growth and value for our unitholders, and highlights PLife Reit's resilience despite on-going uncertainties in the macro economy.

"Inclusion in the index will enhance trading liquidity and visibility to investors and index funds worldwide, reaffirming our strong position as one of the largest listed healthcare Reits in Asia."

The counter rose three Singapore cents or 0.78 per cent to S$3.89 on Thursday.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB positive on FCT's AsiaRetail Fund, Bedok Point deals

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

Soilbuild Reit's sponsor signs term sheet for possible transaction of interests

MindChamps to promote franchise model in Australia with events firm

Long-stop date for CMT-CCT merger extended to Nov 30; EGMs to be held on Sept 29

MAS move on access to SGD, USD for banks 'a pre-emptive measure'

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 4, 2020 03:04 PM
Government & Economy

Australian PM wants internal borders open by Christmas

[MELBOURNE] Australia's prime minister pressed states on Friday to reopen their borders by December and ease...

Sep 4, 2020 02:53 PM
Transport

Virgin Australia creditors approve airline's purchase by Bain Capital

[SYDNEY] Virgin Australia Holdings' creditors voted on Friday in favour of the purchase of Australia's second-...

Sep 4, 2020 02:36 PM
Life & Culture

China's international schools struggle as teachers, students remain stuck abroad

[SHANGHAI] China's international schools are reopening this month but will be short of key elements - teachers and...

Sep 4, 2020 02:24 PM
Garage

China's ByteDance buys UIPay to leverage e-payment capabilities at home

[BEIJING] ByteDance, the owner of popular short-video app TikTok, said it has acquired a Chinese third-party payment...

Sep 4, 2020 02:23 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold gains as stocks retreat; US jobs data in focus

[BENGALURU] Gold prices rose on Friday, as US Treasury yields fell and a pullback in global equities bolstered...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Property, CMT, CCT, PLife Reit

Thye Hong family's 101,550 sq ft GCB site creates buzz in market

Series C funding sends Biofourmis to near-unicorn status

Singapore stocks open lower on Friday; STI down 1.2%

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.