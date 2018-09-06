You are here

Parkway Life Reit says Japan facilities unaffected by typhoon, earthquake

Thu, Sep 06, 2018 - 8:15 PM
THE manager of Parkway Life Reit said on Thursday that its Japan asset managers, operators and residents at its Japan healthcare facilities in the prefectures of Osaka, Hyogo and Hokkaido, are accounted for with no reported injuries.

The update comes after the strong Typhoon Jebi hit western Japan on Sept 4, while a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck Hokkaido early on Sept 6.

The real estate investment trust (Reit) owns 46 properties in Japan, of which 16 are located in the affected prefectures.

The Reit manager said: "Investigations by our Japan asset managers indicated that our properties remain operational, and none of our properties has been structurally affected ... All of our Japan properties comply with strict seismic safety standards, and are covered by fire, earthquake, volcanic eruption and tsunami insurance."

