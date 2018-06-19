Parkway Life Reit's Japan properties unaffected by Osaka quake

THE Japanese properties of Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) are unaffected by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake that struck Osaka on Monday.

Parkway Trust Management, the manager of Parkway Life Reit, said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Tuesday that its Japan asset managers, operators and residents at its Japan healthcare facilities are accounted for with no reported injuries.

Parkway Life Reit owns 46 properties in Japan, of which eight are located in Osaka.

"Investigations by our Japan asset managers indicated that none of our properties in Osaka has been structurally affected and there is no disruption to operations," Parkway Trust Management said.

The Reit said that all of its properties in Japan comply with strict seismic safety standards, and are covered by fire, earthquake, volcanic eruption and tsunami insurance.

Parkway Life Reit closed three cents lower at S$2.58 on Tuesday.