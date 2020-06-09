Partial award issued in arbitration over share-purchase dispute: SingPost

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE Post on Monday said an arbitration filed over a dispute in a share-purchase agreement has been issued a partial award, with various claims against the group dismissed.
This arbitration pertains to disputes between SingPost and Tan Ho Sung over a share-purchase...
