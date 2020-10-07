You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Participation rate for OCBC's scrip dividend scheme made up 75.2% of shareholdings

Wed, Oct 07, 2020 - 6:04 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

THE participation rate in OCBC Bank's scrip dividend scheme comprised three-quarters (75.2 per cent) of shareholdings, with nearly 67.5 million new ordinary shares allotted and issued to shareholders, the bank said on Wednesday.

OCBC had declared a dividend of 15.9 cents a share for the first half of the year, with the scrip dividend scheme applicable.

Following the allotment and issuance of the new shares, the number of issued ordinary shares of the bank will increase by 1.5 per cent to about 4.5 billion, said the bank.

The new shares will rank pari passu in all respects with existing ordinary shares of the bank, and are expected to be listed and credited on Oct 8. Members who did not take part in the scheme are to be paid the FY20 interim dividend in cash on Oct 7.

Following the listing and crediting of new shares, members who wish to dispose or acquire odd lots of shares should contact their brokers to do so. They may also reach out to OCBC Securities, which will facilitate odd lot trading of up to 99 shares in any one contract at a concessionary brokerage fee of S$15 (excluding GST) per contract for a period of a month from the date of the listing and crediting of the new shares.

SEE ALSO

Billionaire Benko due big payout after real estate revaluation

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Shares of OCBC ended Wednesday flat at S$8.62.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Centurion prices S$9.8m notes due 2024

Terence Loh quits BN Group amid police probe into Novena Global Healthcare

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, Wilmar, Olam, SPH Reit, Centurion

Banks in Singapore tie up for digital trade finance registry to mitigate fraud

How many firms under JM could be staring down the barrel of liquidation?

SPH Reit posts lower H2 DPU on rent waivers, capital retention

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 7, 2020 05:51 PM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore launches new standards to spruce up bunkering supply chain

[SINGAPORE] The world's largest marine refuelling hub of Singapore has launched two new standards to boost quality...

Oct 7, 2020 05:42 PM
Technology

Huawei stockpiling drives Taiwan Sept exports up for second month

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's exports rose in September, boosted again by Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies rushing to...

Oct 7, 2020 05:30 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 19....

Oct 7, 2020 05:08 PM
Real Estate

Caldecott Hill freehold bungalow for sale with S$27m indicative price

A GOOD Class Bungalow (GCB) within the Caldecott Hill Estate has been put on the market via an expression of...

Oct 7, 2020 05:00 PM
Transport

Japan Airlines aims for discount network to capture post-coronavirus tourism

[TOKYO] Japan Airlines wants to create a low-cost carrier network with three of its discount carriers to tap leisure...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Retrenchments hit 4.9 per 1,000 local employees in H1

Terence Loh quits BN Group amid police probe into Novena Global Healthcare

East Coast shophouse home to famous Boon Tong Kee chicken rice put on market

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, Wilmar, Olam, SPH Reit, Centurion

No overseas December holidays this year as borders stay mostly shut: Ong Ye Kung

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for