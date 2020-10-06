Pay-TV needs more than live sports to survive

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
SINGAPORE'S pay-television operators have been struggling as viewers shift to over-the-top (OTT) video services such as Netflix and Amazon.
Meanwhile, the live sports events that the pay-TV players have been banking on for years are no longer the sure fire draw they used to be.
As...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes