You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

PayNow banks raise default limit to S$5,000 for ad-hoc transactions

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 11:25 AM
UPDATED Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 1:11 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

af_paynow_280920.jpg
THE Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) said on Monday that all nine participating PayNow banks will now allow ad-hoc transactions of S$5,000 or more, offering customers a wider scope of payments to merchants and friends.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

THE Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) said on Monday that all nine participating PayNow banks will now allow ad-hoc transactions of S$5,000 or more, offering customers a wider scope of payments to merchants and friends.

The higher default limit applies to PayNow on both Internet banking and mobile application channels, ABS said in a press statement.

It also applies to scan-and-pay transactions, as well as transfers initiated by entering the recipient's NRIC, mobile number or Unique Entity Number, without the need to add the recipient as a payee.

Customers will need to enter their second factor authentication for transactions above S$1,000. They may also set their PayNow limit to a level they are comfortable with, said ABS.

As at end-August 2020, there are about 4.5 million registered PayNow users who collectively transferred nearly S$34 billion since the launch of the electronic fund transfer service in June 2017.

SEE ALSO

Open banking a bigger threat to Singapore banks than digital entrants: report

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The nine PayNow banks are Bank of China, Citibank, DBS, HSBC, ICBC, Maybank, OCBC, Standard Chartered and UOB.

Transaction limits offered by each bank:

 

 

 

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 28, 2020 12:59 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Aug exports drop 2.9% y-o-y, worse than forecast

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian exports dropped 2.9 per cent in August from a year earlier, contrary to expectations for an...

Sep 28, 2020 12:54 PM
Government & Economy

India's coronavirus infections cross 6 million

[BENGALURU] India's coronavirus case tally topped 6 million after it reported 82,170 new infections in the last 24...

Sep 28, 2020 12:50 PM
Government & Economy

New York City authorities worry over neighborhood coronavirus hotbeds

[NEW YORK] Coronavirus infection rates have increased at "an alarming rate" in several New York neighborhoods,...

Sep 28, 2020 12:43 PM
Transport

LTA buys 40 more trains from Bombardier Transportation for around S$337.8m

SINGAPORE'S Land Transport Authority (LTA) has purchased another 40 trains from Bombardier Transportation for S$337....

Sep 28, 2020 12:23 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold inches higher on subdued US dollar; Trump-Biden debate in focus

[BENGALURU] Gold edged up on Monday as the US dollar slipped off a two-month peak it hit last week, due to caution...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Medical-device maker Vicplas falls 30% after board trims dividend

Stocks to watch: Olam, DBS, Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust, iFast

URA restricts re-issue of option to purchase for same unit

Shoebox apartment market down on recession shakeout

Singtel unit NCS eyes regional growth

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.