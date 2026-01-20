PC Partner soars 27.8% on positive FY2025 profit guidance

It is now listed only in Singapore, having delisted from the Hong Kong bourse on Jan 14

PC Partner began trading on the Singapore Exchange in November 2024 under a secondary listing. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Shares of electronics company PC Partner soared on Tuesday (Jan 20) after the company posted a positive profit guidance.

The counter rose 27.8 per cent or S$0.32 to S$1.47 at 2.17 pm, with 2.3 million shares changing hands.

By 4.35 pm, it had pared some of those gains, landing at S$1.40, still up 21.7 per cent or S$0.25 from its Monday closing price of S$1.15.

The rise followed PC Partner’s announcement that it expects to record a net profit of HK$450 million (S$74.1 million) for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2025.

This would mark a 71.8 per cent surge from the net profit of HK$262 million that the group booked for FY2024.

PC Partner attributed the expected bottom-line growth mainly to an increase in sales revenue and an improvement in gross profit margin, amid strong demand for the new Blackwell series of video graphics cards launched in the first quarter of 2025.

It noted, however, that the profit guidance is based on financial statements that have not been confirmed or audited by its auditors.

It added that it will disclose further details when its financial results are announced before the end of February.

Founded in 1997, PC Partner specialises in the design, development and manufacturing of computer electronics. Since delisting from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) on Jan 14, it is listed only in Singapore.

The company began trading on the Singapore Exchange in November 2024 under a secondary listing. In September 2025, it applied to voluntarily delist from the mainboard of the HKEX, to lower dual-listing costs and improve operational flexibility.

Shares of PC Partner closed Monday 0.9 per cent or S$0.01 higher at S$1.15, before the news.