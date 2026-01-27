The move comes after the private equity player put Goodpack up for sale in October 2024, based on media reports

The buyback reflects a strong belief that the business is on the cusp of a major growth phase, the source says, citing emerging opportunities amid global clients redesigning supply chains. PHOTO: GOODPACK

[SINGAPORE] Reusable bulk container provider Goodpack has switched hands once again, with KKR selling its stake back to the founding Lam family in a deal valuing the company at US$1.4 billion, said a source close to the transaction.

This comes after the private equity player put Goodpack up for sale in October 2024, based on media reports. That was its second attempt to sell the company, after its first in 2020.

Infrastructure investor I Squared Capital emerged as the front runner for the acquisition in July 2025, media reports indicated. Other interested parties reportedly included Brookfield Asset Management and Apollo Global Management.