The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

PE giant KKR sells container firm Goodpack back to Lam family in US$1.4 billion deal: source

The move comes after the private equity player put Goodpack up for sale in October 2024, based on media reports

Summarise
Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Tue, Jan 27, 2026 · 05:21 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • The buyback reflects a strong belief that the business is on the cusp of a major growth phase, the source says, citing emerging opportunities amid global clients redesigning supply chains.
    • The buyback reflects a strong belief that the business is on the cusp of a major growth phase, the source says, citing emerging opportunities amid global clients redesigning supply chains. PHOTO: GOODPACK

    [SINGAPORE] Reusable bulk container provider Goodpack has switched hands once again, with KKR selling its stake back to the founding Lam family in a deal valuing the company at US$1.4 billion, said a source close to the transaction.

    This comes after the private equity player put Goodpack up for sale in October 2024, based on media reports. That was its second attempt to sell the company, after its first in 2020.

    Infrastructure investor I Squared Capital emerged as the front runner for the acquisition in July 2025, media reports indicated. Other interested parties reportedly included Brookfield Asset Management and Apollo Global Management.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    KKRSupply chainsSupply ChainLogistics

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More