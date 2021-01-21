You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Penguin chairman, MD in tie up with Dymon Asia fund to take firm private

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 2:02 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Penguin International_2x.jpg
Penguin executive chairman Jeffrey Hing (pictured) and managing director James Tham own about 21.56 per cent of the total number of shares in Penguin. They have undertaken to accept the offer.
PHOTO: PENGUIN INTERNATIONAL

PENGUIN International on Thursday said a consortium comprising its executive chairman, managing director and a Dymon Asia fund intends to take the company private at S$0.65 per share.

The offer price represents a premium of 30 per cent over the last transacted price per share of S$0.50 on Dec 18, 2020 - the day Penguin announced a possible transaction involving its shares, it said in a bourse filing.

It also represents a premium of about 35.7 per cent, 42.5 per cent, 44.4 per cent and 17.5 per cent over the volume-weighted average price per share for the one-month, three-month, six-month and 12-month periods, respectively.

Penguin executive chairman Jeffrey Hing owns a 55 per cent stake in the offeror Emet Grace, while managing director James Tham owns 5 per cent.

The owner of the remaining 40 per cent is Fairy LP, a special purpose vehicle linked to Dymon Asia Private Equity (SE Asia) Fund II, a US$450 million fund managed by Singapore-based Dymon Asia Private Equity (Singapore).

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Together, Mr Hing and Mr Tham own about 21.56 per cent of the total number of shares in Penguin and have undertaken to accept the offer.

If the proposed privatisation goes through, Penguin will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Emet Grace and be delisted from the Singapore Exchange's mainboard.

Penguin, which builds and operates aluminium high-speed craft, said the offer will provide shareholders who find it difficult to exit the company as a result of low trading volume an opportunity to liquidate and realise their investment at a premium to the prevailing market prices.

It will also allow Penguin's management more flexibility to manage its business, optimise the use of its management and capital resources and facilitate the implementation of any operational change.

Moreover, Penguin will be able to save on expenses related to maintaining its listed status and focus its resources on business operations.

The company called for a trading halt on Wednesday morning before the market opened. Its counter last traded at S$0.63 on Tuesday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS says Wilmar deserves a higher valuation multiple than CPO peers

Cromwell E-Reit prices 200m euro notes due in 2025 at 2.125%

Rex unit obtains four offshore licences in Norway, including one with discovery

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust posts Q4 DPU of 2.63 S cents

Stocks to watch: CICT, SIAEC, GK Goh, SIIC Environment, GHY Culture & Media

Asian markets upbeat on stimulus hopes ahead of Biden's inauguration

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 21, 2021 01:35 PM
Government & Economy

Biden's inauguration a restoration of American democracy

SUBSCRIBERS

PRESIDENT Joe Biden took command of the US on Wednesday, vowing to save the union from the threats of a pandemic and...

Jan 21, 2021 01:22 PM
Government & Economy

Rescuers scramble to free Chinese miners trapped underground

[BEIJING] Chinese rescuers drilled deep into the ground on Thursday in an increasingly desperate bid to save 21...

Jan 21, 2021 01:14 PM
Transport

Nissan to close Philippines car assembly operations

[MANILA] Japan's Nissan Motor will stop its Philippine car assembly operations, the Southeast Asian country's trade...

Jan 21, 2021 01:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singaporeans expect headline inflation to rise to 2.2% for year ahead: poll

HEADLINE inflation expectations rose to 2.2 per cent in December's poll from 1.9 per cent in September, according to...

Jan 21, 2021 12:55 PM
Banking & Finance

BlackRock to add bitcoin as eligible investment to two funds

[BENGALURU] BlackRock Inc is adding bitcoin futures as an eligible investment to two funds, a company filing showed...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says Wilmar deserves a higher valuation multiple than CPO peers

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust posts Q4 DPU of 2.63 S cents

Stocks to watch: CICT, SIAEC, GK Goh, SIIC Environment, GHY Culture & Media

Gaming revenue at Genting Singapore bouncing back on domestic market demand

MNCs eye local market hires, instead of expat pool, to drive strategic growth in S-E Asia

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for