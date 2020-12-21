Penguin International issues holding announcement on possible transaction

MAINBOARD-LISTED Penguin International said that its senior management are in non-binding discussions with a potential investor in relation to a possible transaction involving the shares in the company.

In an exchange filing on Monday morning, the board of directors said it was notified by executive chairman Jeffrey Hing Yih Peir, and managing director James Tham Tuck Choong on the possible transaction.

"There is no certainty that any specific or definitive agreement will be entered into or that any transaction will materialise from the ongoing discussions," the company said.

Penguin International, which builds and operates aluminium high-speed craft, added that it will issue a further announcement if and when there are any material developments.

"In the meantime, shareholders of the company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the company and to refrain from taking any action in respect of their shares in the company which may be prejudicial to their interests." the board said.

Shares of Penguin International rose 4.2 per cent or S$0.02 on Friday to close at S$0.50.