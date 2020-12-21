You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Penguin International issues holding announcement on possible transaction

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 9:03 AM
raphlim@sph.com.sg@RaphaelLimBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Penguin International said that its senior management are in non-binding discussions with a potential investor in relation to a possible transaction involving the shares in the company.

In an exchange filing on Monday morning, the board of directors said it was notified by executive chairman Jeffrey Hing Yih Peir, and managing director James Tham Tuck Choong on the possible transaction.

"There is no certainty that any specific or definitive agreement will be entered into or that any transaction will materialise from the ongoing discussions," the company said.

Penguin International, which builds and operates aluminium high-speed craft, added that it will issue a further announcement if and when there are any material developments.

"In the meantime, shareholders of the company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the company and to refrain from taking any action in respect of their shares in the company which may be prejudicial to their interests." the board said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Shares of Penguin International rose 4.2 per cent or S$0.02 on Friday to close at S$0.50.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 21, 2020 09:04 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, Olam, StarHub, ComfortDelGro, Tianjin Zhong Xin, Metro

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

Dec 21, 2020 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as investors weighed the impact of spreading Covid-19 infections on the...

Dec 21, 2020 08:09 AM
Companies & Markets

Olam to acquire US chile pepper business for US$108.5m in expansion of spices portfolio

AGRI-FOOD giant Olam International's food ingredients unit, Olam Food Ingredients (OFI), is set to acquire US-based...

Dec 21, 2020 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

US Congress reaches deal on Covid-19 aid package

[WASHINGTON] US congressional leaders have reached agreement on a US$900 billion package to provide the first new...

Dec 21, 2020 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

Malaysia faces revenue crunch as spending mounts on virus woes

[KUALAL LUMPUR] Malaysia will enter 2021 with its biggest spending plan yet to spur its virus-hit economy, but...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Appeal on removal of EH-Reit’s manager not successful: MAS

Singapore Medical Group in talks with third party on possible share transaction, in response to query from sponsor

67% stake in Tianjin Zhong Xin's controlling shareholder to be acquired for an undisclosed sum

Netherlands ban flights from UK after detecting new coronavirus strain

Surge in privatisations as share prices remain undervalued

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for