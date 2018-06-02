You are here

Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial

After three-day committal hearing, Assistant Registrar James Elisha Lee says there are enough grounds to try trio
Sat, Jun 02, 2018 - 5:50 AM
The defence requested that eight charges against Quah (left) and 10 charges against Soh to be dropped, but the request was turned down.
Singapore

THE October 2013 penny stock crash case will go to trial before the High Court following a three-day committal hearing that ended on Friday.

Assistant registrar James Elisha Lee ruled that there are sufficient grounds to try John Soh Chee Wen, Quah Su-Ling and Goh Hin

