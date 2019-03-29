You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Penny stocks trial: Remisier concedes front-running trading instructions from defendant Quah

Fri, Mar 29, 2019 - 3:04 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

doc74op9d1u9fbuuw8qgca_doc74nt6wxvm3p18bw99a6b.jpg
OCBC remisier Ng Kit Kiat told the court that he placed orders for John Soh and Quah Su-Ling on shares of Blumont Group, Asiasons Capital (now Attilan Group) and LionGold Corp for trading accounts held under other names.
Wong Kwai Chow

An OCBC Securities remisier said during the ongoing penny stocks trial on Friday that market information shared between brokers and clients could push up share prices, and conceded under cross-examination that he had front-run instructions from one of the accused.

Remisier Ng Kit Kiat, a prosecution witness, has told the court that he took instructions from defendants John Soh Chee Wen and Quah Su-Ling on trades of Blumont Group, Asiasons Capital (now Attilan Group) and LionGold Corp. On Friday, the fourth day of the joint trial for the two defendants, he took questions from Quah's lawyer, Philip Fong of Eversheds Harry Elias.

Mr Fong, whose client faces charges of market manipulation and deception, placed a spotlight on the flow of information in the market. Under questioning, Mr Ng agreed with Mr Fong that brokers share market information with one another as well as with clients, and that such activity could push up the price of a counter.

Mr Ng also conceded that he had placed trades for his wife after he received trading instructions from Quah, but before executing the orders that Quah had requested. Mr Fong drew out that concession after presenting Mr Ng, who initially denied front running, with two instances in 2013 in which Mr Ng had placed orders through his wife's account ahead of similar orders for other accounts that the prosecution said were improperly controlled by Soh and Quah.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Ng testified that Quah would sometimes instruct him to hold back trade orders for a while, this explained why her trade was not keyed in immediately. However, Mr Fong pressed him: "But the whole point is after Quah Su-Ling had given you instructions, you keyed in your wife’s order first."

Mr Ng said: "Looks like."

Mr Fong: "Do you agree you were front-running in this case?"

Mr Ng: "Yes."

Mr Ng is the first prosecution's witness to take the stand in the trial, which is a culmination of investigations into the circumstances that led to the the October 2013 collapse in the shares of Blumont, Asiasons and LionGold (collective known as BAL). Prosecutors allege that Soh and Quah controlled a web of 189 accounts to manipulate the market for the BAL counters, and used intermediaries and brokers like Mr Ng to operate the scheme. A third defendant, Goh Hin Calm, has already pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the alleged scheme as a book-keeper for Soh and Quah.

Cross-examination of Mr Ng by Mr Fong continues on Friday afternoon.

Companies & Markets

Shinvest Holding flags first half-year loss

Tee International bags engineering contracts worth S$22m

SingPost fined S$300,000 for service lapses in 2018

F J Benjamin lands exclusive distributorship for Baume & Mercier watches in Singapore, Malaysia

AMP Capital completes sale of AA Reit management rights, stake to AIMS Financial

Sim Leisure Group sees 2018 profit more than quadruple to RM6.1m

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

BP_Hyflux_290319_10.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allocation to Hyflux creditors not agreed on: Salim-Medco

Most Read

1 Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor
2 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
3 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
4 SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million
5 Singapore CBD to see identity shift
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Spost_290319_65.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost fined S$300,000 for service lapses in 2018

BP_Bank_290319_59.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.2% in Feb: MAS preliminary data

Mar 29, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HPL, Sim Leisure, OneApex, China Kangda, International Cement

Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

URA tenders Tan Quee Lan Street site; postpones one-north Gateway site launch to June

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening