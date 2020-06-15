Perennial CEO, partners make share offer to take it private

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
PERENNIAL's chief executive Pua Seck Guan is partnering with several other substantial shareholders, including Kuok Khoon Hong and Ron Sim, to take Perennial private.
In a statement released late on Friday night, Perennial announced that an entity called Primero...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes