Perennial Holdings unit secures S$250m loan facility

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 8:00 PM
PERENNIAL Treasury, a subsidiary of real-estate developer Perennial Real Estate Holdings, on Friday said it has secured a loan facility of S$250 million.

The purpose of the loan, its parent company said, is to partially fund the repayment of the real estate developer’s S$280 million, 4.55 per cent retail bonds, which are maturing on April 29.

The difference (S$30 million) and the interest accrued up to (but excluding) the redemption date, will be funded via internal resources, the company said in a statement. It added that the retail bonds will be fully redeemed and cancelled on the redemption date.

The loan is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share or the net tangible assets of Perennial for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2020.

Perennial focuses on large-scale mixed-use developments and has a presence in China, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Ghana. The company is also a healthcare services owner, operator and provider in China, and has two core business segments: hospitals and medical centres, as well as eldercare and senior housing.

