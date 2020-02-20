You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Perennial Real Estate Q4 earnings more than double to S$38.5m

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 9:06 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

Perennial Qingyang Mall in Chengdu - Perennial Real Estate website.jpg
Higher contributions from Perennial Qingyang Mall (pictured) in Chengdu as well as three other properties helped to boost the group's revenue for the quarter.
PHOTO: PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE

HIGHER revenue contributions from its Singapore and China properties boosted earnings for real estate developer Perennial Real Estate Holdings in the fourth quarter.

For the three months ended Dec 31, 2019, net profit more than doubled to S$38.5 million, from S$16 million a year ago, Perennial said on Thursday.

This translated to earnings per share of 2.32 Singapore cents for the quarter, from 0.96 cent previously.

Revenue climbed 44 per cent on the year to S$33.1 million, from S$23 million.

This was mainly attributable to higher revenue contributions from Capitol Singapore, Chijmes and two Chengdu properties - Perennial Qingyang Mall as well as the Perennial International Health and Medical Hub - coupled with higher fee income.

SEE ALSO

Higher expenses, impairment drag Singapore O&G into the red

A first and final dividend of 0.2 Singapore cent per share was proposed for FY2019, subject to shareholders' approval, versus 0.4 Singapore cent per share in FY2018. 

The date payable and books closure dates will be announced at a later date.

For the full year, net profit sank 95.1 per cent to S$3.8 million, from S$78.1 million in the preceding year, mainly due to lower fair value gains of S$68.9 million as compared to S$332.3 million in FY2018. Meanwhile, revenue rose 58.7 per cent to S$124.2 million last year, from S$78.3 million a year ago.

Perennial shares closed at 51.5 Singapore cents on Wednesday, down 0.5 cent or 1 per cent. 

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 20, 2020 11:23 AM
Government & Economy

China FM to meet Asean peers at coronavirus summit

[VIENTIANE] China's foreign minister is set to meet his Southeast Asian peers in Laos on Thursday for crisis talks...

Feb 20, 2020 11:11 AM
Companies & Markets

Higher expenses, impairment drag Singapore O&G into the red

SINGAPORE O&G, a specialist healthcare provider for women and children, reported a net loss of S$8.9 million for...

Feb 20, 2020 11:08 AM
Banking & Finance

This revamp will be different, says HSBC boss; staff not so sure

[HONG KONG] Noel Quinn, the interim chief executive of HSBC, says this time things are going to be different.

Feb 20, 2020 11:03 AM
Technology

Google plans to move UK users' accounts outside EU jurisdiction

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google is planning to move its British users' accounts out of the control of European Union privacy...

Feb 20, 2020 11:01 AM
Banking & Finance

China cuts benchmark lending rate to prop up virus-hit economy

[SHANGHAI] China cut the benchmark lending rate on Thursday, as widely expected, as the authorities move to lower...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly