Perennial Real Estate to delist from SGX next Monday

MAINBOARD-LISTED Perennial Real Estate Holdings will be delisted from the Singapore bourse with effect from 9am on Sept 14.

This will come after its offeror completes the compulsory acquisition on or about Sept 11.

In June, Perennial's chief executive Pua Seck Guan, chairman Kuok Khoon Hong, vice-chairman Ron Sim, Wilmar International and Beaufort Investment Global Company launched their privatisation bid for the integrated real estate and healthcare firm.

The offeror, Primero Investment, offered 95 Singapore cents per share in cash for all of Perennial's shares.

On Sept 7, Primero exercised its right of compulsory acquisition, after the offer closed.

Shares of Perennial were suspended on Aug 18. They last traded at 94.5 Singapore cents on Aug 13.