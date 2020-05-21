Perennial, Shun Tak donate 5 million surgical masks to Singapore's social service sector

Get our introductory offer at only
MAINBOARD-LISTED Perennial Real Estate Holdings and Hong Kong-based Shun Tak Holdings have donated five million surgical masks to the National Council of Social Service to aid in the fight against Covid-19, the companies said in a joint release on Wednesday.
Perennial and Shun Tak, which...
