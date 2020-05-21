You are here

Perennial, Shun Tak donate 5 million surgical masks to Singapore's social service sector

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 10:32 AM
Perennial Real Estate Holdings and Hong Kong-based Shun Tak Holdings have donated five million surgical masks to the National Council of Social Service to aid in the fight against Covid-19
MAINBOARD-LISTED Perennial Real Estate Holdings and Hong Kong-based Shun Tak Holdings have donated five million surgical masks to the National Council of Social Service to aid in the fight against Covid-19, the companies said in a joint release on Wednesday.

Perennial and Shun Tak, which...

