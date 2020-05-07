Perennial, SPH consortium to sell half stake in AXA Tower to Alibaba

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
A CONSORTIUM led by Perennial Real Estate will divest a half stake in Grade A office building AXA Tower to a subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding.
The consortium will also transfer half of an outstanding shareholders' loan to the subsidiary,...
